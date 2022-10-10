Mint Explainer: Germany's mega subsidies plan that risks EU unity3 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 02:05 PM IST
- Massive government borrowing will fund Germany's 200 billion euro energy-assistance programme to protect its households and businesses.
Germany has been Europe’s problem child this week. Europe’s largest economy unveiled a mammoth 200 billion euro energy-assistance plan for its households and businesses. Other economies, including poorer members of the Eurozone, fear that Berlin’s desire to go it alone may fracture the single market in a time of crisis. Mint explains the unfolding fracas in Europe: