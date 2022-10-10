Mint Explainer: Germany's mega subsidies plan that risks EU unity

Europe is in the midst of a major energy crisis. Economies re-opened after the COVID-19 pandemic began to fade and caused a surge in demand for energy. This was compounded by the tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow had been a key supplier of natural gas to Europe, especially Germany, and used its leverage to progressively cut off vital flows of gas to the continent. These two factors have caused uncertainty in markets and the price of energy has skyrocketed. In just a year, the benchmark European gas price has shot up by 550% with major consequences for households. For example, the United Kingdom saw bills for households rise by 54% in April with another 80% rise slated for October. As economies have been battered, leaders have called for a joint European response to the crisis.