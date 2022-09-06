Mint Explainer: Gigafactories, the building blocks of Ambani's clean-energy play

About three years later, Tesla, along with Panasonic, built a gigafactory in the Nevada desert. Giga means giant in Latin, and the factory lives up to its name: it is spread over 1.9 million square feet, and with three floors, the total area adds up to 5.4 million. The gigafactory manufactures batteries, storage devices and motors for Tesla cars. Tesla now has four more gigafactories, two more in the US and one each in China and Germany. Soon it's expected to build one more in Canada and then six more at different locations.