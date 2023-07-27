Mint Explainer: Govt proposes bigger role for private companies in mining

New Delhi: The union government is pushing through its legislative agenda in the monsoon session of Parliament. It introduced six bills and passed one in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, and more are likely to be introduced in the coming days.

One of the key bills facing Parliamentary scrutiny is the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation Amendment) Bill, 2023. Mint takes a closer look at this key piece of legislation.

What is the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation Amendment) Bill, 2023?

The bill carries forward various reforms in the mining sector previously undertaken by the government. It promotes exploration of mineral resources by the private sector by offering a composite exploration license for deep-seated and critical minerals. Reforms include removing lithium from the list of restrictive atomic minerals for which public-sector companies need the government’s permission to mine.

The bill also empowers the union government to exclusively auction mining leases and composite exploration licences for certain high-value minerals such as gold, silver, platinum and copper. It will also dispense with the cumbersome forestry clearance process for mine reconnaissance and prospecting operations, making it easier for private firms to exploit the country’s mineral resources.

Other reforms include allowing states to grant composite mineral licences without having to get the union government’s permission.

What are the provisions of the current MMDR Act?

The MMDR Act provides for two types of mineral concessions to private entities through auctions – a mining lease for purely mining operations and a composite licence for prospecting operations followed by mining operations. It has no provision to grant a concession for undertaking the full range of exploration, from reconnaissance to prospecting. The government is now proposing to introduce such a licence.

How will the MMDR amendment bill affect the situation on the ground ?

India has 6.88 lakh sq km of obvious geological potential (OGP) areas, of which only about 1.97 lakh sq km has been identified by the Geological Survey of India. Also, only around 1% of the global exploration budget is spent in India, making this an extremely sluggish activity despite the country’s vast resources.

The proposed exploration licence would bring more private investment into exploration, which would increase the find rate for resources and their ultimate production. This would boost the production of minerals. Also, with the process of mining becoming easier, block auctions could see a better response from investors and ultimately help state governments earn more through tax and royalty collections.