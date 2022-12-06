Mint Explainer: Has Iran's establishment finally caved in to protestors?

6. The government’s response has not been surefooted. Although it has even put protestors on death row, Tehran has been unable to prevent the spread of the protests. It was in this context that Attorney-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri stated that the morality police “have been shut down from where they were set up". Reformist parties and major political figures have openly called for either shutting down or curtailing the Garsht-e-Ershad’s activities.

