Mint Explainer: How a US bill risks new crisis over Taiwan

The bill is a mix of substance and symbolism. On the former, it authorizes a $4.5 billion assistance package for the Taiwanese military over the next four years. In order to prepare the island for Chinese military action, it also directs key officials in the US government to assess Taiwanese vulnerabilities and military needs. America’s top diplomatic and defense officials will be responsible for assessing risks to Taiwan and developing plans to defend the island while coordinating with their Taiwanese counterparts.