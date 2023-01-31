Mint Explainer: How AI helps activist short sellers queer the pitch for listed firms4 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:59 PM IST
- Even as we debate the merits and demerits of short-selling activist investors, the fact is that publicly listed companies are increasingly putting out volumes of information, which makes it difficult for investors to process all the available data reliably and efficiently
With high-frequency trading (HFT) volumes across the world increasingly being executed by artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, publicly listed companies will find it extremely hard to avoid activist short sellers who are using AI tools to boost the speed at which they can spot so-called “sin stocks" that they can target and even profit from.
