Algorithms can streamline such trading decisions. For instance, AI makes it easier to forecast the future value of assets, given that it can assess innumerable variables. With AI, you can also specify the short positions to be closed when the stock drops to a certain value. Activist short sellers can combine their domain expertise with AI to identify the stocks they want to short. As an example, you can write an AI program to help you buy futures contracts of a company if its trading volume falls to a specific low level.