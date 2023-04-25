Mint Explainer: How Australia's plans to overhaul its defence2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 03:29 PM IST
- The country's Defence Strategic Review argues that its traditional defence doctrine is no longer fit for purpose and calls for one that focuses on threats emanating from the US-China conflict
Australia has released its landmark Defence Strategic Review, an assessment of its military posture. The review, deeper than any in the past few decades, found that Australia’s military is unprepared for the challenges it faces as an age of instability in international politics approaches. Mint breaks down the details.
