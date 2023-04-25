Mint Explainer: How Australia's plans to overhaul its defence

Australia has released its landmark Defence Strategic Review, an assessment of its military posture. The review, deeper than any in the past few decades, found that Australia’s military is unprepared for the challenges it faces as an age of instability in international politics approaches. Mint breaks down the details.
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government launched the Defence Strategic Review when it came into office last year. Headed by former defence minister Stephen Smith and Defence Forces Chief Angus Houston, the review’s goal was to comprehensively assess Australia’s military readiness, given increased instability in its neighbourhood.
- The review states that the world is fundamentally more competitive and dangerous than it once was. While acknowledging that the possibility of an invasion of Australia is low, it notes that the continent-sized country is still vulnerable to cyberattacks and economic coercion, not to mention long-range strikes.
- In particular, defence planners believe Australia now lives in a “missile age". These weapons, they say, make it hard for the country to continue relying on geography to keep itself safe.
- China’s rise is, of course, a key concern. “China’s military build-up is now the largest and most ambitious of any country since the end of the Second World War. This has occurred alongside significant economic development, benefiting many countries in the Indo-Pacific, including Australia. This build-up is occurring without transparency or reassurance to the Indo-Pacific region of China’s strategic intent," the review reads.
- It argues that the country’s traditional defence doctrine, known as the 'Defence of Australia', is no longer fit for purpose. That doctrine focused on defending the mainland from the threat of low-level conflict from small to medium-sized regional powers. The review proposes a new ‘National Defence’ doctrine that will focus on the threat emanating from the conflict between the United States and China.
- The review calls for Australia to spend more on acquiring sea- and land-based precision-strike capabilities as this will give it the ability to project force more easily. The addition of nuclear-powered submarines, which the country will acquire as a result of the AUKUS nuclear submarine pact, will add to these capabilities.
- The review also identifies climate change as a key challenge. However, it proposed that the Australian Defence Forces (ADF) be relieved of their disaster-relief responsibilities. Experts have argued that responding to frequent natural disasters distracts the armed forces from their primary focus.
- India also features in the review, which calls for Australia to strengthen its "statecraft" and diplomatic ties. “Australia also needs to continue to expand its relationships and practical cooperation with key powers, including Japan and India, and invest in regional architecture," the review reads.
