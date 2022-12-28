China’s exit from its Zero Covid strategy has been far from pleasant. Cases have spread quickly while the government still struggles to vaccinate China’s elderly citizens. With the country’s healthcare system, never robust even in the best of times, stretched thin, Mint examines the aftermath of China’s decision to open up.

Estimates of the active cases in China vary widely but agree on one thing: the scale of infections is massive. Some international reports, relying on China’s National Health Commission, estimate that 248 million people have been infected since the start of December. The same reports argue that the virus is infecting 37 million people a day.

With cases rising, China’s healthcare system is being pushed to the brink. Social welfare systems in China are weak and national health infrastructure, like ICU beds, is spread too thin to deal with the health crisis that is sweeping the country.

Reports of fever-medicine shortages have circulated widely. Local governments have resorted to rationing supplies of fever medicines as cases mount. Supplies in Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also running low on account of massive demand from China.

There are also outstanding questions about the country’s ability to vaccinate its vulnerable elderly population. Only around two-thirds of China’s seniors aged over 80 have been fully vaccinated and they have received less effective Chinese vaccines. With 191 million citizens aged over 65, China has raced to amp up vaccinations.

Economic activity has also suffered greatly. According to research firm Capital Economics, economic activity “has been depressed for most of the past year as fear of getting forced into quarantine has kept people at home. Fear of quarantine has now given way to fear of infection, and the economic outcome is even worse".

Major firms like Apple are reckoning with the prospect of significant supply chain disruption. Electric car maker BYD has had to cut daily production by 2,000-3,000 cars given that over a fifth of its workforce has been infected.

Delivery volumes, home sales and manufacturing activity, all key indicators of China’s economic health, indicated an infection-fuelled slowdown in economic activity.

Experts speculate that the situation may worsen. “China is entering the most dangerous weeks of the pandemic. The authorities are making almost no efforts now to slow the spread of infections and, with the migration ahead of Lunar New Year getting started, any parts of the country not currently in a major covid wave will be soon," says research firm Capital Economics.

Cases are expected to peak over the next two or three weeks, which will impose a significant burden on the healthcare system.

