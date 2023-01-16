Mint Explainer: How Biden documents scandal will rock American politics3 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 12:59 PM IST
- The scandal has breathed fresh life into the scattered opposition Republican Party.
President Joe Biden’s administration has been rocked by scandal. Revelations that Biden held classified documents in his personal possession even after leaving office as vice-president in 2017 have raised serious questions about ethics and potential threats to national security. Mint breaks down the scandal: