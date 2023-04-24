Mint Explainer: How China landed itself in hot water with Europe again

Mint Explainer: How China landed itself in hot water with Europe again2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 01:33 PM IST
- China’s ambassador to France Lu Shaye seemed to question the legal status of Ukraine and other post-Soviet Baltic states in a recent interview, sparking outrage in these countries and hampering China’s charm offensive in Europe
China’s charm offensive in Europe suffered a setback after its ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, was lambasted for his comments on Ukraine. In an interview with a French media outlet, Ambassador Lu apparently questioned the sovereign status of Ukraine and other post-Soviet states such as Lithuania and Estonia. Mint breaks down the furore over his comments:
