Mint Explainer: How Chinese invasion of Taiwan will hit world economy3 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 08:04 PM IST
- The global economy relies on Taiwan’s highly innovative industry for semiconductors.
War clouds seem to be gathering over the Taiwan strait. Since at least October 2021, the island nation of 23 million people has been at the centre of protracted military tension with the People’s Republic of China determined to press its claim to Taiwan. However, these doldrums risk spiralling into conflict and threatening the island’s crucial $700 billion economy. The Mint looks into how a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would threaten the global economy.