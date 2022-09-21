Mint Explainer: How Chinese invasion of Taiwan will hit world economy

Beijing has a range of options open to it. The first would be a full-scale direct invasion of the island. This would come at enormous costs both in terms of lives lost and the economic consequences. For instance, an invasion with troops on the ground would risk damaging key infrastructure in Taiwan, including the enormously valuable semiconductor fabrication facilities owned by companies like TSMC. The second would be a blockade of Taiwan where the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) would attempt to close the island off from outside trade and compel its submission. This could also be accompanied by a devastating volley of cyberattacks that would be designed to immobilise the leadership in Taipei.