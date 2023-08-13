Opinion
Mint Explainer: How did ONGC double its consolidated net profit in Q1?
Summary
- It was largely due to a 16.9% decrease in its expenses
State-run ONGC reported a 102.6% rise in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY24 at ₹17,383 crore, despite gross revenue falling 10.4% to ₹1.63 lakh crore. Here’s a look at how the public-sector energy giant increased its profits.
