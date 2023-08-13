Mint Explainer: How did ONGC double its consolidated net profit in Q1?

What was the trend in its crude oil production during the first quarter?

Total crude oil production declined 3.3% on-year to 5.311 million metric tonnes during the June quarter. The company said this was because it had to shut down the Panna-Mukta offshore platform to commission a new crude oil pipeline and modernize its evacuation facilities, and because of the disruption caused by Cyclone Biparjoy in June. "Crude oil wells in southern India had to be stopped as a refinery there stopped receiving oil following a leakage in their pipeline," it said in a statement.