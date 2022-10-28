Mint Explainer: How 'dirty bomb' has conjured up nuclear fears

Dirty bombs are intended to function as mass-disruption weapons. They combine the capability of conventional weapons with radioactive material that can be sourced from hospitals, power plants and research laboratories. They are cheaper and easier to manufacture than nuclear weapons and do not bring any of their destructive capability to the table. However, such bombs may cause radioactive material to spread widely and may even cause certain areas to become uninhabitable. This may cause mass evacuations of affected areas. While bombings using such weapons have been attempted in the past, notably by Chechen fighters in the 1990s, none of these actions have been successful.

