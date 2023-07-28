Mint Explainer: How does America’s FedNow stack up against India’s UPI?

On 21 July the United States Federal Reserve started rolling out its long-awaited ‘instant’ payment system, FedNow. FedNow, which has been in the works for the past four years, offers users a simple and convenient way to send and receive payments. It has clear similarities with India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) infrastructure, but there are several differences between the two systems. Mint explains how they differ.

How does FedNow work, and how does it differ from UPI?

FedNow, run by the US Federal Reserve, is actually closer to India’s Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system than UPI. Unlike UPI, FedNow does not use unique virtual addresses or a user’s phone number as the primary identifier. Instead, users need to login to their internet banking service and use their bank account number as well as a ‘routing number’ to make a real-time payment. The system, which will be online 24-hours a day round the year, will notify the US federal ledger in real time about payments and transfers made between users and merchants.

UPI, on the other hand, is operated by a non-government, non-profit entity, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It comprises a set of application programming interface (API) – pieces of code – that apps can tap into for instant payments.

Which of the two is cheaper and safer?

It is too early to gauge how safe FedNow will be — the early-stage rollout began only last week. However, it is significantly more expensive than UPI. Users will have to pay a $25 (about ₹2,000) participation fee, $0.045 (about ₹3.7) per credit transfer (to be paid by the sender), and $0.01 for each request-for-payment message (to be paid by the requestor)

In comparison, UPI has so far been certified as a ‘digital public good’ and has zero transaction fees. According to a Forbes report from 24 July, the US Federal Reserve positioning FedNow as a premium service and not as a public utility.

Can FedNow achieve UPI’s popularity even as a paid service?

UPI has been an unequivocal success since its rollout in April 2016. It clocked over 9.3 billion transactions worth ₹14.7 trillion last month, according to NPCI data.

FedNow, according to media reports, is presently available to customers of only 25 banks and credit unions. Last month, the US Federal Reserve said JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, US Bancorp and other top banks have joined the network. However, until it is more widely available, it will be only partially usable since both the sender and receiver need to be customers of a participating bank.

Will FedNow become ubiquitous like UPI? Many exports think not. Eric McCune, expert partner at Bain & Co, told Forbes that adoption will “significantly vary by use case", holding up as an example the real-time payment clearance service of The Clearing House, private firm.

A 2023 US banking report by financial consultant Cornerstone Advisors US banking report highlighted that real-time payments remain a premium service in the US, offered by less than half of all banks. In comparison, UPI is available to anyone with a bank account.

Media reports have also said that FedNow’s adoption is likely to be driven by enterprises, which means that the service could end up being used primarily by businesses to clear payments more quickly. In comparison, peer-to-peer (P2P) payments make up a huge chunk of UPI transactions – they accounted for 77% of the ₹14.7 trillion in transaction value recorded last month.