Opinion
Mint Explainer: How does America’s FedNow stack up against India’s UPI?
Summary
- They may seem similar at first glance but the instant-payment systems have several key differences
On 21 July the United States Federal Reserve started rolling out its long-awaited ‘instant’ payment system, FedNow. FedNow, which has been in the works for the past four years, offers users a simple and convenient way to send and receive payments. It has clear similarities with India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) infrastructure, but there are several differences between the two systems. Mint explains how they differ.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×