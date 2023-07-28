Mint Explainer: How does America’s FedNow stack up against India’s UPI?

How does FedNow work, and how does it differ from UPI?

FedNow, run by the US Federal Reserve, is actually closer to India’s Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system than UPI. Unlike UPI, FedNow does not use unique virtual addresses or a user’s phone number as the primary identifier. Instead, users need to login to their internet banking service and use their bank account number as well as a ‘routing number’ to make a real-time payment. The system, which will be online 24-hours a day round the year, will notify the US federal ledger in real time about payments and transfers made between users and merchants.

