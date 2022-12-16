Mint Explainer: How Erdogan is chipping away at Turkey's democracy2 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 11:32 AM IST
- Arrest and prison sentencing of Erdogan's political opponent Imamoglu is being seen as erosion of democratic institutions.
Ekrem Imamoglu, a top Turkish politician and one of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s political opponents, has been handed a prison sentence by Turkey’s judiciary. His arrest, for the crime of criticising public officials, has highlighted the erosion of democratic norms in Turkey.