Mint Explainer: How fiscally healthy are states?

State government finances have recovered strongly from the pandemic. Many states are in the process of stepping up capital spending while following the path of fiscal consolidation, but some have deviated from their projected fiscal goals. Mint takes a look at the trends.

What are the broad trends in state finances?

The pandemic, subsequent economic recovery and elevated energy and food prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war have influenced state budgets in a big way in the recent past. While some states are making progress on fiscal consolidation, some have deviated from their fiscal-deficit targets.

Given that states account for 60% of the combined public expenditure of central and state governments, their fiscal health is a key factor in India's macroeconomic stability and ability to secure sustained growth.

States' consolidated gross fiscal deficit, which had risen to 4.1% in the pandemic year of FY21, the highest since FY05, came down to 2.8% in FY22 as per provisional estimates, beating the budget and revised estimates for that year, the RBI said in January. This was possible on account of higher-than-expected growth in both tax and non-tax revenues, it said. In FY23, 12 states exceeded their budgetary targets, while 14 reported consolidation, Bank of Baroda (BoB) said on Friday, citing an analysis of 26 states.

What is the trend in FY23?

On an aggregate level, the actual fiscal deficit of states came in at 2.9% of gross state domestic product (GSDP), steady at the FY22 level and down from the 3.4% projected in budgetary estimates, according to the BoB report.

In FY23, the most significant breach was noted in the case of states such as Nagaland, Bihar, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Manipur, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana also exceeded their targets.

On the other hand, states like Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh achieved fiscal consolidation of more than two percentage points in FY23, said the BoB report. Kerala, Jharkhand, Telangana, Odisha, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka also reported fiscal consolidation, it said. Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh also reported some improvements.

What do state borrowings look like for FY24?

Rating agency ICRA Ltd has estimated the gross and net state government security (SGS) issuance in FY24 at Rs. 9.5 trillion and Rs. 6.7 trillion, respectively, up from Rs. 7.6 trillion and Rs. 5.2 trillion in FY23. This is in line with FY24 state budget estimates of 26 states on an aggregate level, which projected their fiscal deficits would increase to 3.2% from 2.9% in FY23 (actual). Of these 26 states, 15 expect their fiscal deficit to go up, while 11 are targeting consolidation. As per the BoB report, states expecting an over 100 bps increase in their deficit include Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Kerala and Gujarat.

What is the trend in capital expenditure by states?

The combined capex of states increased by a robust 19% or ₹1 trillion in FY23, as per provisional actuals, led by Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, ICRA Ltd said. This increase in capital spending benefitted from the step-up under the central government's interest-free capex loan to an estimated Rs. 812 billion in FY23 from Rs. 125 billion in FY22, as per the ratings agency.

How is tax collection going?

States get 42% of the central government's divisible pool of taxes and hence an improvement in the centre's revenue collection benefits states too. Besides, state governments have also been benefiting from the buoyancy in state GST (SGST) collection. An improvement in tax revenue will help states reduce their reliance on market borrowings to finance their fiscal deficit.

In June, central and state governments collected more than ₹1.61 trillion in GST revenue, 12% more than they collected in the same month a year ago. After settlement of inter-state sales, states collected ₹68,561 crore as overall SGST revenue, as per official figures released on 1 July.