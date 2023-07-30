Opinion
Mint Explainer: How fiscally healthy are states?
Summary
- In FY23, 12 states exceeded their budgetary targets while 14 reported consolidation, according to a Bank of Baroda report
State government finances have recovered strongly from the pandemic. Many states are in the process of stepping up capital spending while following the path of fiscal consolidation, but some have deviated from their projected fiscal goals. Mint takes a look at the trends.
