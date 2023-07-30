Mint Explainer: How fiscally healthy are states?

What do state borrowings look like for FY24?

Rating agency ICRA Ltd has estimated the gross and net state government security (SGS) issuance in FY24 at Rs. 9.5 trillion and Rs. 6.7 trillion, respectively, up from Rs. 7.6 trillion and Rs. 5.2 trillion in FY23. This is in line with FY24 state budget estimates of 26 states on an aggregate level, which projected their fiscal deficits would increase to 3.2% from 2.9% in FY23 (actual). Of these 26 states, 15 expect their fiscal deficit to go up, while 11 are targeting consolidation. As per the BoB report, states expecting an over 100 bps increase in their deficit include Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Kerala and Gujarat.