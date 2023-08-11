Opinion
Mint Explainer: How high is India’s national debt?
Summary
- It came in at 57.1% of GDP in FY23, up from 52.2% of GDP in FY14
New Delhi: While the central government raises debt mainly from the domestic market, it also has exposure to international debt through multilateral and bilateral agreements. Mint takes a look at the government's debt situation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more