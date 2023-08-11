Mint Explainer: How high is India’s national debt?

Did the government's debt increase during the pandemic?

At the end of FY20, the government's debt stood at ₹105.1 lakh crore (52.4% of GDP). This increased to ₹121.9 lakh crore (61.5% of GDP) at the end of FY21. This increase of about 9% in a single year was mainly on account of the pandemic, which hugely disrupted projections of the government’s finances. However, the debt has fallen since then.