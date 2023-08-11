Hello User
Mint Explainer: How high is India's national debt?

1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 12:36 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • It came in at 57.1% of GDP in FY23, up from 52.2% of GDP in FY14

External debt came in at 4.8% of total debt and 2.7% of GDP as of 31 March, 2023

New Delhi: While the central government raises debt mainly from the domestic market, it also has exposure to international debt through multilateral and bilateral agreements. Mint takes a look at the government's debt situation.

What was the total debt of the union government as of 31 March, 2023?

The national debt stood at 155.6 lakh crore (57.1% of GDP) as of 31 March, 2023. It was 58.6 lakh crore (52.2% of GDP) on 31 March 2014, just before the current government came to power.

Did the government's debt increase during the pandemic?

At the end of FY20, the government's debt stood at 105.1 lakh crore (52.4% of GDP). This increased to 121.9 lakh crore (61.5% of GDP) at the end of FY21. This increase of about 9% in a single year was mainly on account of the pandemic, which hugely disrupted projections of the government’s finances. However, the debt has fallen since then.

Is this debt held in rupees or foreign currencies?

It is held predominantly in rupees. As of 31 March, 2014, the government’s external debt (at current exchange rates) was 6.4% of total debt and 3.3% of GDP. This declined to 4.8% of total debt and 2.7% of GDP as of 31 March, 2023. The government’s external debt is mainly financed by multilateral and bilateral agencies.

Which multilateral agencies finance India's external debt?

These include the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, International Development Association, International Fund for Agriculture Development, Asian Development Bank, New Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, European Economic Community, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and European Investment Bank.

Which countries have exposure to India's external debt?

They include Germany, France, Japan, the US, Russia and Italy. As of 31 March, India's debt exposure to Japan stood at 169,381 crore, Russia at 25,448 crore, Germany at 22,615 crore, France at 9,402 crore, and the US at 274 crore.

Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 12:36 PM IST
