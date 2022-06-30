Mint Explainer: How India is lifting tax collections with a data drive

Social media data is one of the sources used in Big Data. In the UK, the revenue and customs department has developed a computerized data mining system of social network analysis software that cross-checks the tax records of companies and individuals with other databases to establish fraud. The software combines analytical tools and collects the information and implements predictive analysis. The US Internal Revenue Service too gathers social media data and deploys Big Data to check tax evasion. South Korea has developed a Big Data analytics system based on AI to analyse tax invoices. Indian tax authorities too are also building effective systems, tools, and, feed to tap this source of data and are also leveraging social media and various other types of disparate data to gather intelligence. Using mobile data, textual analytics, geocoding data, audio, and video analytics, they are able to move in tune with what technology tools are able to provide. Many of these are work-in-progress; still, given the robustness of the Indian IT industry and the start-up ecosystem, the tax administration will, sooner than later, leverage emerging technology tools to raise revenues. This will give more fiscal space to the government to meet its mounting expenditure needs for providing support to the recovery.

