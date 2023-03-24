Mint Explainer: How Netanyahu’s judicial changes are dividing Israel2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 06:57 PM IST
The proposed changes would, among other things, reduce the power of Israel's judiciary by allowing a simple majority of parliament to override judicial verdicts
Massive protests have rocked Israel for months as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempts to push through a controversial ‘reform’ of Israel’s judiciary. Thousands of protestors have taken to the streets, accusing Netanyahu of attacking the heart of Israel’s democracy. Mint breaks down the controversy.
