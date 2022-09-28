Mint Explainer: How Nord Stream leaks will hit the world

The effect of high gas prices is not restricted to Europe. All energy prices go up, as Europe tries to grab whatever fuel can substitute gas from anywhere in the world. This benefits the producers of oil, gas, and coal around the world, including Russia and Iran, which circumvent the sanctions placed by the US and Europe. The United States is a major beneficiary, as a major supplier of LNG and coal to the world. The petrostates of the Middle East are huge gainers. Places that send migrant workers to the Middle East can expect to see a revival in migrant remittances, including Kerala in India, although the skill profile of workers in demand would change, given the more sophisticated economies the petrostates seek to build, in anticipation of a post-hydrocarbon world.

