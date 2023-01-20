Mint Explainer: How Oyo is carving a path to profits

Oyo will refile its draft red-herring prospectus (DRHP) with updated information about its initial public offering. Its original DRHP filed in September 2021, and the addendum to it in November 2022, suggest the hospitality unicorn is back on its feet after the pandemic, with a derisked business model that gives it a presence across India, Southeast Asia and Europe. In fact, its revenues from international operations dwarf those from India, even as India remains its “most mature market". It’s a company with a unique profile in many ways, with both a virtual and a brick-and-mortar presence, and seems to have carved a clearer path to profitability than many other unicorns. But the pandemic and a global recession remain lurking dangers for the company and its founder Ritesh Agarwal.