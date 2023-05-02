Mint Explainer: How partisan politics hijacked the US debt ceiling

On Tuesday US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent alarm bells ringing across the global financial system when she warned that the United States could default on its debt as early as June 1. Her comments come amid yet another pitched battle between Democrats and Republicans over raising the US debt ceiling, which would let the government raise the money needed to pay its debts.
Mint explains the evolving crisis.
- The debt ceiling is a restriction placed by America’s legislature on how much money the government can borrow to run its social programs, finance the military and pay off earlier debts. The debt ceiling was introduced in 1917.
- Voting to increase the debt ceiling was once seen as a routine political measure. According to the Washington Post, the legislature has intervened some 78 times since 1960 to raise the debt ceiling as national debt has grown. In 2021, it was raised to a staggering $31.4 trillion.
- The debt ceiling has become a contentious issue in recent times as partisanship has hijacked the once-routine process. Republicans, seen as the party of limited government, have demanded spending cuts from President Joe Biden in return for increasing the debt ceiling again. President Biden has dug his heels in and refused to negotiate.
- His distaste for negotiating with the Republicans may stem from his experience as vice-president in the Obama administration. In 2011 Republicans demanded similar cuts to government spending programs in return for voting to raise the debt ceiling. A prolonged standoff raised the spectre of default and sparked turmoil in financial markets. America’s debt was downgraded from the top rating – AAA – as a result of the standoff.
- As the latest political standoff continues, Yellen has warned that the US could breach the debt ceiling as early as June 1. Should that happen, America’s financial credibility would suffer a body blow.
- Experts have warned that financial markets would go into a tailspin and unemployment would rise dramatically, with the government unable to borrow money to pay its employees or fund social-security programs. Given the catastrophic ramifications, the US is unlikely to default on its debt despite its deeply partisan politics.