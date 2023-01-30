Mint Explainer: How the bombing of an Iranian military facility threatens stability in the Middle East2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 02:07 PM IST
- The Isfahan bombing is simply the latest in a string of offensive operations mounted by Israel to frustrate Iran’s military ambitions. In the last two years, Israel has launched multiple attacks on Iranian military installations associated with the country’s nuclear programme
The bombing of an Iranian military facility in Isfahan has caused the political temperature in the Middle East to rise. Some claim that Israel has orchestrated the bombing to stymie the growth of Tehran’s weapons capabilities. Mint breaks down this latest crisis.
