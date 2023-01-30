The bombing of an Iranian military facility in Isfahan has caused the political temperature in the Middle East to rise. Some claim that Israel has orchestrated the bombing to stymie the growth of Tehran’s weapons capabilities. Mint breaks down this latest crisis.

On Sunday morning, Iranian authorities revealed that three armed drones attempted to strike a military “workshop" in the city of Isfahan, home to over 2 million people. While two drones were shot down, authorities claimed, the third struck its target and caused “minor damage".

Media reports, citing US government officials, indicate that Israel is behind the attacks. This characterization has not been disputed, with Israeli media reports citing government sources indicating that the attack was sponsored by Tel Aviv. The same sources disputed Iran’s characterization of the drone attack and stated that Israel had achieved its goals.

Isfahan is home to several facilities linked with Iran’s nuclear programme. Reports indicate that the facility bombed in Isfahan was used to manufacture missiles.

The Isfahan bombing is simply the latest in a string of offensive operations mounted by Israel to frustrate Iran’s military ambitions. In the last two years, Israel has launched multiple attacks on Iranian military installations associated with the country’s nuclear programme. Iran’s drone and missile manufacturing facilities have also been targeted.

In 2021, Israel targeted an Iranian nuclear facility in Natanz and seriously damaged that installation. Over the years, Israel has been suspected of using everything from military strikes to targeted assassinations of key Iranian scientists to block Tehran’s progress.

It remains to be seen whether there will be a response by Tehran. The Iranian foreign minister stated that “a cowardly drone attack on a military site in central Iran will not impede Iran’s progress on its peaceful nuclear programme".

It is also unclear whether the US was informed in advance of the attacks, the first of Israel’s attacks since Prime Minister Netanyahu returned to office. The doctrine of aggressive military strikes within Iranian territory began in 2021 under former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.