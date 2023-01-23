Mint Explainer: How the burning of a religious book threatens to derail Sweden’s entry into NATO3 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 03:40 PM IST
- Entry into NATO can only occur if all member countries approve a country’s application to enter
A fresh crisis threatens Sweden’s hopes of joining NATO. Stockholm has been deadlocked in negotiations with Turkey to allow it to enter the mutual defence body. The burning of a Koran by far-right protesters in Stockholm has sparked outrage and threatens to undermine months of work.
