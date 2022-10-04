Mint Explainer: How the Congress party elects its president4 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 07:25 PM IST
- Very often, the party’s top leader decides; and a contested election is relatively rare.
Congress presidents have more often than not been handpicked by a strong central leadership or the party’s top leader. In fact, Mahatma Gandhi may have seeded this trend before Independence with the elevation of Jawaharlal Nehru, first as party president in 1929 and later as the Prime Minister of independent India in 1947.