Mint Explainer: How the Congress party elects its president

The Gandhis have been the unquestioned high command of the party for decades. After the Congress split in 1969, Indira became the uncontested leader of Congress (Indira) – it was recognized as the Indian National Congress in 1981 – and later became both the party president and prime minister. Rajiv Gandhi and P.V. Narasimha Rao, too, remained both party president and prime minister. However, the elevation of Manmohan Singh as the prime minister was a departure from this practice – Sonia remained the president but selected Singh for the prime minister’s job.