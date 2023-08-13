How the rise in global fertiliser prices will hit India’s subsidy bill
Summary
- It creates two problems for the Indian government – one political and one fiscal
With global fertiliser prices on the rise again, the government has an emerging worry ahead of assembly elections in five crucial states (Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram) later this year and the general elections next year. Prices of fertilisers such as urea, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and ammonia shot up over the past month after falling towards the end of June.