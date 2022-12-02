Mint Explainer: How the world of cryptos unravelled

Cryptos were introduced to the world by the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008 after the Lehman bankruptcy triggered global financial market turbulence. Cryptos represented a disenchantment with the existing system and sought to create a parallel one. They were intended to be independent, decentralized financial instruments that bypassed the existing system. Built on a stable blockchain platform, they were more representative and participatory, leading many to believe that they would not have the imperfections of the traditional banking system. That faith has been shown to be naivete, and a market lacking the regulation of the conventional banking system – or even the stock market – has descended into chaos. Many crypto exchanges have collapsed, leaving investors helpless - and in the process, yet again exposing the imperfections of a unregulated market. The traditional financial system works under the gaze of the government and institutions, but cryptos can only hope that private entrepreneurs, who control the exchanges, follow the rules. That hope has been belied as we saw most recently in the collapse of FTX, and the subsequent run on its token FTT. Eventually, any system must hope to promote the maximum good for the maximum number of people, marrying the best of socialism with capitalism.