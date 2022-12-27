Mint Explainer: How to prevent the birth of digital monopolies4 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 01:29 AM IST
- New laws, a regulator and data portability will help.
A parliamentary panel has recommended ex-ante regulations (based on forecasts) for the Indian digital markets to prevent a few companies turning into large monopolies. The wider world also seems to be headed in the same direction, complementing existing competition laws for a new digital economy. A transparent regulatory framework can deliver in India, and there are examples, from stocks to banks. But India may need an independent regulator for its booming digital markets on the lines of the Sebi or the RBI, maybe outside the Competition Commission of India.