Mint Explainer: How to prevent the birth of digital monopolies

Globally, there’s considerable debate on the regulatory framework for digital markets. While Germany, Italy and France want the competition authority to implement the rules, the European Commission wants a new specialized unit, within or outside the competition authority. But housing a digital regulator of sorts within the competition authority, the CCI, may not meet all the objectives of the government, or even the world. Ex ante regulations, as explained, must be wider in scope than competition laws. Not only should regulations seek market efficiencies, but broader socio-economic objectives of a country as well.