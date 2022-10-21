Mint Explainer: How top contenders stack up in the UK PM race4 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 03:31 PM IST
- None of the contenders Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt has all of their ducks in a row.
After a tumultuous 45-day premiership, Lizz Truss has announced her intention to resign. She leaves behind a divided country as well as a divided party. The United Kingdom is faced with another leadership election. Rishi Sunak will almost certainly take another crack at the top job while former prime minister Boris Johnson is also planning a run. Mint breaks down the prospects of the top three contenders for the job: