Mint Explainer: How top contenders stack up in the UK PM race

At the moment, Sunak is in the lead. He finished second to Truss in a leadership contest which concluded about two months ago. 33 MPs have already announced their support for him. His record as a competent economic manager during the COVID-19 pandemic will be seen as useful at a time of crippling economic crisis. Polling also indicates that Sunak is best placed to take on the opposition Labour Party in an election. However, it will not be smooth sailing. Sunak is widely disliked among some sections. Rank and file members of the Conservative Party blame him for triggering the collapse of Boris Johnson’s government. A number of Conservative MPs are also suspicious of Sunak. At any rate, Sunak is almost certain to be one of the top two leaders squaring off to become the next PM of the UK.