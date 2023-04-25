Mint Explainer: How Twitter’s blue tick went from status symbol to laughing stock5 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 12:41 PM IST
- Six months after Elon Musk took over the company, its once-coveted verification badge is now an object of ridicule. Here’s how it happened
Elon Musk's decision to buy Twitter for a whopping $44 billion last year was met with widespread confusion. Some of his decisions after taking over as ‘Chief Twit’ of the social media company were even more confounding – such as laying off a majority of staff (including almost all Twitter employees in India), allowing banned users to return, and generally adhering to the Silicon Valley maxim of “move fast and break things" with what he once described as “the de facto public town square".
