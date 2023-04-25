Predictably, this caused plenty of confusion, as several impersonator accounts quickly signed up for Twitter Blue to get a blue tick and make it look like they were the real thing. Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly lost $15 billion in market cap when a fake but verified impersonator account tweeted “insulin is free now". (There was a silver lining, however – the company later announced it would slash the price of the life-saving injection by 70% and cap it at $25 a vial.) It was only then that Twitter began to actually verify the identities of accounts signing up for Twitter Blue.