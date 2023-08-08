Congress insiders hailed the decision as a watershed moment that would drastically influence the party's political fortunes in southern states. The party has recently been relying on the south to counter its loss of electoral appeal in the north. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi sought a seat outside the family bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh for the first time, and found it in Kerala's Wayanad. As Gandhi had to tour India extensively for the elections, it was chosen as a safe seat where he could attend only a few rallies and yet win.