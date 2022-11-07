Mint Explainer: How will the US midterms reshape American politics?

A Republican majority in the House of Representatives will create headaches for the Biden Administration. They can launch investigations into the Administration and have already announced their intention to look into the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the son of the incumbent US President. Battles over ambitious spending plans and government debt levels will also become protracted. If the Republicans win the House and the Senate, it will imperil Biden’s ability to even appoint key government officials. Supreme Court justices, ambassadors to key allied countries and a host of other appointments may be held up by Republicans as political leverage. This will lead to a sharp increase in tensions between the White House and Congress along with crippling gridlock and delays in decision making.