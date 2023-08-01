Opinion
Mint Explainer: Hunter Biden faces new ‘influence’ scandal
Summary
- A former business associate of Hunter Biden claims President Joe Biden spoke to his son’s business partners on numerous occasions, a charge the US President has repeatedly denied
US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden faces a new controversy. Shortly after he pleaded guilty to tax and gun-possession charges, his business associate claimed that President Biden has spoken to Hunter’s business associates on several occasions, something the President has repeatedly denied. Mint takes a closer look.
