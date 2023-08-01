Mint Explainer: Hunter Biden faces new ‘influence’ scandal

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden faces a new controversy. Shortly after he pleaded guilty to tax and gun-possession charges, his business associate claimed that President Biden has spoken to Hunter’s business associates on several occasions, something the President has repeatedly denied. Mint takes a closer look.
US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden faces a new controversy. Shortly after he pleaded guilty to tax and gun-possession charges, his business associate claimed that President Biden has spoken to Hunter’s business associates on several occasions, something the President has repeatedly denied. Mint takes a closer look.
- Hunter Biden, who has been mired in a series of scandals in recent years, has come under the scanner once again after his former business associate claimed that his father has spoken to his business partners on numerous occasions.
- Joe Biden has repeatedly said was unaware of his son’s questionable business dealings, including the millions he got from his close ties to a Ukrainian energy firm, and deals with Chinese entities.
- However, Hunter Biden’s business partner Devon Archer has testified before a Congressional oversight committee that the younger Biden used the “illusion of access" to his father to secure business deals. While Archer claimed that President Biden never spoke about business to his son’s associates, his presence on calls allowed his son to use the Biden brand to drive deals.
- The revelation has spurred President Biden’s opponents, who have attacked Hunter Biden for allegedly selling influence and access to his father, and Hunter Biden’s guilty plea over tax and gun-related charges has done little to help the situation.
- This is hardly the first time he has been embroiled in an influence scandal. His business links with China and Ukraine took off after his father became vice-president in 2009, and his firms have received millions of dollars from Chinese entities.
- He also received large sums from Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company. The Republican Party has alleged that Hunter Biden was paid so that his father, who was pushing Ukraine to crack down on corruption, would replace the country’s attorney general at the time.
- Hunter Biden, who has been mired in a series of scandals in recent years, has come under the scanner once again after his former business associate claimed that his father has spoken to his business partners on numerous occasions.
- Joe Biden has repeatedly said was unaware of his son’s questionable business dealings, including the millions he got from his close ties to a Ukrainian energy firm, and deals with Chinese entities.
- However, Hunter Biden’s business partner Devon Archer has testified before a Congressional oversight committee that the younger Biden used the “illusion of access" to his father to secure business deals. While Archer claimed that President Biden never spoke about business to his son’s associates, his presence on calls allowed his son to use the Biden brand to drive deals.
- The revelation has spurred President Biden’s opponents, who have attacked Hunter Biden for allegedly selling influence and access to his father, and Hunter Biden’s guilty plea over tax and gun-related charges has done little to help the situation.
- This is hardly the first time he has been embroiled in an influence scandal. His business links with China and Ukraine took off after his father became vice-president in 2009, and his firms have received millions of dollars from Chinese entities.
- He also received large sums from Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company. The Republican Party has alleged that Hunter Biden was paid so that his father, who was pushing Ukraine to crack down on corruption, would replace the country’s attorney general at the time.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.