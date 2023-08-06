Opinion
Mint Explainer: Imran Khan sentenced to three years in prison for corruption
Summary
- The arrest and sentencing of Pakistan’s former prime minister has deepened the country’s political and economic crises
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison in a corruption case. Mint takes a look at the country’s troubled politics as the conflict between Khan and the incumbent government heats up.
