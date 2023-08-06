Mint Explainer: Imran Khan sentenced to three years in prison for corruption

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison in a corruption case. Mint takes a look at the country’s troubled politics as the conflict between Khan and the incumbent government heats up.
- Khan has been convicted on charges of corruption in what is being called the ‘Toshakhana case’. Toshakhana refers to a government department that stores gifts received by public officials.
- Khan received expensive gifts, including watches and cufflinks, which were stored with the Toshakhana. The former PM, who was accused by his political opponents of not properly declaring the value of the gifts, purchased some of these gifts from the Toshakhana by paying a fraction of their listed price and then sold them at inflated prices. He also did not declare a number of gifts received.
- This was picked up by Shehbaz’s Sharif’s government after it came into power in 2022. In October that year, the Election Commission of Pakistan ruled that Khan had misled election officials about the gifts he had received from foreign leaders and disqualified him from running for election for five years.
- The ECP then took its complaint to an Islamabad Sessions Court, which found Khan guilty of corruption. It handed him a three-year sentence and fined him ₹100,000. He was arrested from his residence in Lahore and sent to Attock jail.
- Khan called on his supporters to help him fight the verdict. After he was arrested in May, thousands of his followers took to the streets in protest, deepening Pakistan’s political and economic crises.
- Khan, who remains popular among large sections of the population, has challenged the power of Sharif’s government. However, he has also fallen afoul of the country’s powerful military, which has tightened its grip on Pakistan’s politics.
- Since his arrest in May, the government and military have arrested senior leaders of Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. They have also engineered the defections of a number of its leaders in an effort to weaken Khan.
