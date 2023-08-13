Opinion
Mint Explainer: India, China to hold 19th corps commander-level talks on Aug 14
Summary
- The 18th round of talks, held in April, failed to resolve the border crisis that flared up in 2020
India and China are expected to hold the 19th edition of their corps-commander-level talks to resolve border issues on Monday. Mint explains what’s at stake.
