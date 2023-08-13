India and China are expected to hold the 19th edition of their corps-commander-level talks to resolve border issues on Monday. Mint explains what’s at stake.
- According to numerous reports, New Delhi and Beijing are expected to hold the 19th round of their corps-commander-level talks to resolve differences over their disputed border.
- The 18th round of talks, held in April, failed to resolve the border crisis that flared up in 2020.
- "The two sides had a frank and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector so as to restore peace and tranquility in the border areas, which will enable progress in bilateral relations," India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement after the 18th round of talks.
- The principal difficulty is in restoring the Indian armed forces’ access to patrolling points in Depsang and Demchok, where troops have not yet disengaged. India, according to reports, is pushing to restore its access to patrolling points that have been blocked by Chinese forces.
- Disengagement took place around Pangong Lake in 2021 and in Gogra in September 2022 after prolonged negotiations between the two countries.
- Bilateral relations have been in deepfreeze since the outbreak of border tensions. India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar has made it clear that restoring normalcy on the border is a precondition for normal ties.
- China, for its part, has called the border crisis an “issue left over from history" and has urged India to separate discussions on the border from those on the wider bilateral relationship. But India has been unwilling to do so.
